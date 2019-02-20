|
|
Herman Grant Spahr
Lafayette - Herman Grant Spahr, 95, of Lafayette, passed away on February 15, 2019 in Grand Haven, Michigan. He was born on January 14, 1924 in Marion, IN to the late Oliver M. and Katherine E. (Bourke) Spahr.
Herman graduated from Fairmount High School in Fairmount, IN with the class of 1942. He began his service to his country in the United State Navy when he enlisted in 1941 and served for 22 years. Herman graduated from Naval Postgraduate School in 1956 in Monterey, CA and retired as a Lieutenant Commander in 1963 after serving during WW II, The Korean War, and The Vietnam War. After retiring, Herman graduated from Ohio State University in 1965 with a degree in Personnel and Industrial Management. He went to work for Union National Bank in Youngstown, OH for 7 years and the Youngstown Chamber of Commerce for 10 years before taking a job as Personnel Director for Purdue National Bank in Lafayette. He retired in 1989.
On July 19, 1982, he married Carol Cyr in Fairmount, IN.
Herman was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, VFW #1154, American Legion #11, The Forty and Eight, and the Navy Club. He also served on the Board of Directors for Area IV for 8 years and The Tippecanoe Senior Center for 6 years. Herman enjoyed photography, gardening, riding his motorcycle, and volunteering his time to those in need.
Surviving are his wife, Carol Spahr; his children, Phillip (Arlene) Spahr, Paula Spahr, Michelle (John) Cheeseman, Sandra (David) Mullen, Monica Blacketer, Jacqueline Nelson, and Lisa Nelson; his siblings, Bill (Betty Sue) Spahr, Jim (Dixie) Spahr, Bertha Jean (Bill) Skelton, Don (Sarah) Spahr, Rosalie (Mike) Thorne, and his sister-in-law, Martha Spahr. Also surviving are 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Joe Spahr and his sister, Marjorie Warren.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church with Reverend Leslie officiating. Friends may call 1 hour prior to the start of the service. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery with Full Military Honors.
Memorial donations may be made to Meals on Wheels or the Area IV Agency of Aging in loving memory of Herman. You may leave condolences and share memories of Herman online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 20 to Feb. 24, 2019