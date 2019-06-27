Services
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Lafayette - Herman Hoskins, 84, formerly of Lafayette, IN, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019 in Bradenton, FL.

He was born March 7,1935 in Winthrop, IN, to the late Herman Grant and Elizabeth (Allenduff) Hoskins.

On November 3, 1961 he married Sadie Petro in Lafayette and she survives.

Herman was a member of the United States Army before working for Alcoa for 41 years as a Crane Operator. He was a member of Lafayette Pentecostal Church of God. He loved the outdoors and often enjoyed gardening, camping, fishing and taking care of his fruit trees. Most of all he loved to spend time with his grandchildren.

Surviving along with his wife are his children: Rick (Vickie) Hoskins of Lafayette, IN, Michael (Gina) Abbott of Dayton, IN, Steve Abbott of Bradenton, FL, and Richard Abbott of Lafayette, IN; daughter-in-law Cathy Abbott also of Lafayette. He is also survived by his nine grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, son Ron Abbott, sister Judy McCord Rice and brothers Bud and Gene Hoskins.

Visitation will be held from 4pm - 8pm Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 10am Monday, July 1, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the - 225 N Michigan Ave., FL. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 27, 2019
