Hermena "Rhea" Mitchell
Lafayette - Hermena "Rhea" Mitchell, 78, of Lafayette passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at IU Health Arnett Hospital.
She was born March 15, 1941 in Lafayette to the late Herman Hoskins and Rebecca Beaver. She was raised by her mother, Rebecca and her step-father, Ralph Crowder. She graduated high school and attended nursing school in Indianapolis. She worked in the medical transcription field until her retirement at age 68. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary for many years.
Rhea was a very loving and giving woman who loved and cherished her family and the time she spent with them.
She is survived by her daughter, Teresa (Dwayne) Meyers of Lafayette; 6 grandchildren, Jesse Meyers of Lafayette, Gaelan Sullivan and Corey Sullivan of Elwood, Tim (Marti) Meyers of Lafayette, Tony Meyers of TX, and Teneille Meyers of TX; 2 brothers, Roland Hoskins of FL and Dennis Shipley of Fort Wayne; 2 sisters, Carol Burgess of Indianapolis and Beatrice Mullaly of FL; many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Sullivan; her father, Herman Hoskins; her mother and step-father Rebecca and Ralph Crowder; and her son Robert Sullivan.
Memorial contributions in Rhea's name may be given to the at www.kidney.org or by mail at: , Finance Department, 30 East 33rd St.
New York, NY 10016.
Private family services will be held.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 11, 2019