Hobert Deaton
Lafayette - Hobert "Hobe" Deaton, 80, of Lafayette passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020 at IU Health Arnett Hospital.
He was born January 9, 1940, in Wolf Coal, KY.
On August 6, 1960, Hobe married Nancy McKinniss in Lafayette and she survives.
Hobe owned and operated H. Deaton Builders and thru the years his sons had worked along side him in that business, his son Hobie for twenty years. He had previously owned the Checkerboard, and was a meat cutter at Eisners for several years.
He was a member of Eagles Lodge and enjoyed fishing, playing cards, playing guitar and was an avid Purdue sports fan.
Surviving with his wife Nancy are three sons, Rex (Gloria) Deaton of Lafayette, James (Brenda) Deaton of West Lafayette and Hobie (Beth) Deaton of Lafayette, a daughter, Marsha (Randy) Angstadt of West Lafayette, two sisters, Janice (Denver) Couch and Judy Combs, a brother, Kenneth Deaton. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Casey (Jason) Biddinger, Haley (Nick) Stacy, Davis Deaton, Hope (Jamison) Sanders, Haden (Fiancée Haley Sanders) Deaton, and Maddie Deaton along with four great grandchildren, Chase, Charly, Jamison and Isla.
Hobe was preceded in death by his father, Woodrow Deaton as well as two brothers, Dean and Ronnie Deaton.
A private family service will be held at Soller- Baker Funeral Home, 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Lafayette, with Pastor Kurt Freeman officiating. Interment will follow at Meadowview Cemetery in Lafayette.
