Holly Marie Steele Shively



Lafayette - Holly Marie Steele Shively, 55 formerly of Lafayette passed away at Plant City, FL on September 7,2020. She was born January 30,1965 in Lafayette to John W and Dorothy E. Howe Steele. She was a 1983 graduate of McCutcheon High School. She served in the US Air Force. She was a homemaker. She loved cooking and spending time with her family.



Surviving are her mother Dorothy of Clearwater, FL, children Sayre Shively of Plant City, FL and Sean Piper of Lafayette, IN two step children Kayla Shively of Lafayette and Andrew Shively of Lafayette, and three grandchildren at home, a brother John (Debra) Steele ll of Plant City, FL and sister Lisa Scott of Lafayette. She was preceded in death by her father, and a son Seth.



Military graveside services by the US Air Force and American Legion will be held at 2pm Friday September 18,2020 at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens.



Arrangements entrusted to TMG Funeral & Cremation Services of West Lafayette.









