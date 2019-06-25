Home Lee Sipes



Otterbein - Home Lee Sipes, 78, of Otterbein, IN passed away at Signature Healthcare in Lafayette Friday June 21, 2019 at 7:35 PM where he had been a resident the past five years. Homer was born in Attica, IN March 23, 1941, the son of the late Paul S. and Jessie Iola (Rater) Sipes, Sr. He married Marian J. Foltz at Montmorenci, IN in 1970, and she preceded him in death October 2010. Homer owned and operated Market Square Shoe Repair in Lafayette for many years. He was a member of the Moose Lodge in Lafayette and the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 11 0f Lafayette. Homer loved spending time with his grandchildren, playing cards, watching television and 'wheelin and dealin". Surviving are two sons, David Sipes of North Ridgeville, OH; Steven Sipes (Sue) of Osprey FL; a brother, Paul S. Sipes, Jr. (Mary) of Otterbein, IN; two sisters, Rosemary (Penny) Wright of West Lafayette, Nancy Little of Shadeland, IN and a brother-in-law, Phillip Wright of Lafayette. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Beckey, Peytan, Jaydan and Leah. He was preceded in death by a grandson, little Davey Sipes and a brother, Thomas F. Sipes. Friends may call at the Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, Oxford, IN from 1:00 PM until the service at 2:00 PM Thursday June 27. The family prefers memorials in Homer's honor for a charity to be named later in lieu of flowers. Memories and condolences may be left at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com Published in the Journal & Courier on June 25, 2019