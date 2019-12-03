|
|
Homer V. Edens
Lafayette - Homer V. Edens, 96, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019 at IU Health Arnett Hospital.
He was born near Franklin, KY on May 19, 1923. Homer served as a Medic in the Navy in the Pacific during World War II. He retired from Eli Lilly in 1987 after 30 years. Homer was a charter member of the Eli Lilly golf league and a life-time member of the Elks Country Club. He was an avid Kentucky Wildcat Basketball fan and enjoyed fishing.
Surviving along with his wife, Betty Jean are two sisters and a brother. There will be no services per Homer's request. You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019