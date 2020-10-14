Horace Ray Rounds, Jr.
Horace Ray Rounds, Jr. (Ray or Tight), son of the late Horace Ray Rounds, Sr. and Sarah Ellen Rounds. Ray was born August 28, 1946 in Dyersburg, Tennessee. On Thursday afternoon May 28, 2020, his spirit and soul were set free and his earthly journey ended. Ray lived a good life, worked hard and had a great love and respect for his mother, which extended to all of his sisters. He was a sensitive man who brought joy to himself and others by honoring life's special moments through gifts and recognition for friends and relatives. Ray was loved and exemplified love to his relatives and friends to the very end of his earthly journey. There is comfort in knowing: … "absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord" (2 Corinthians 5:8). He will be greatly missed by all who knew and interacted with him.
In 1949, the family moved from Tennessee to Lafayette, Indiana. Ray was educated in Lafayette attending Jefferson High School, following high school he graduated from business school and later began a career with General Foods. Ray met and married Beverly Sue Rounds; this union produced two children: Bryan Rounds and Tracey Rounds.
Ray leaves a legacy of hard work, integrity and kindness. He spent most of his adult working years in the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas metro area in the commercial construction industry as an iron welder. He was a proud and skillful certified iron welder and union member (International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental and Reinforcing Iron Workers Union, AFL-CIO (IW)).
In 1987, Ray moved to Maryland to join his two sisters, Laura and Jennifer. Upon moving to Maryland, his iron welding skills were so impressive that he was hired within a few days during the first week of his arrival to the area. He eventually became an independent iron worker by starting his own welding business which he enjoyed very much.
Ray was characteristically known for hard work, knowledge, loyalty and humor. He was filled with funny and interesting adventures that he often shared. He frequently observed with great interest various construction building sites and discussed the construction cranes and the iron work of the building process. He was a spiritual man who often spoke of the "good Lord", and in his later life, he enjoyed religious music, radio and television ministries and always wanted his bible nearby. As some may recall, Ray was eager to participate in lively discussions and loved a good challenge.
He was preceded in death by his father, Horace Ray Rounds, Sr., and mother, Sarah Ellen Rounds Price and five siblings: James Charles Rounds, David Jeffrey Rounds, Richard Matthew Rounds, Virginia Louise Blackburn and Jenny Lynn Robinson. He leaves to celebrate and cherish his memory: two sons, Bryan Rounds and Anjel White; two daughters, Tracey Rounds and Barbara Johnson; two sisters, Laura (Don) McCullough and Jennifer (Gregory) Branch; 14 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephew; and other relatives and friends.
A memorial service for Ray is scheduled for Saturday October 31, 2020 in Lafayette, Indiana at Hippensteel Funeral Service, 822 N 9th St, Lafayette, IN 47904; the visitation is 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM and the memorial service is 11:00 AM. Seating accommodation will be available based on the regulation for Coronavirus/Covid-19 and will honor the six-foot rule. Flowers may be delivered to Hippensteel Funeral Service, 822 N 9th St, Lafayette, IN 47904. Donations may be made in the memory of Horace Ray Rounds, Jr. to the Martin Center Sickle Cell Initiative, 3545 N. College Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46205 (317-927-5158, http://themartincenter.org/
) or the American Heart Association
, 7272 Greenville Avenue; Dallas, TX 75231-4596 (800-242-8721, https://www.heart.org/
). Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com