1/1
Horace Ray Rounds Jr.
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Horace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Horace Ray Rounds, Jr.

Horace Ray Rounds, Jr. (Ray or Tight), son of the late Horace Ray Rounds, Sr. and Sarah Ellen Rounds. Ray was born August 28, 1946 in Dyersburg, Tennessee. On Thursday afternoon May 28, 2020, his spirit and soul were set free and his earthly journey ended. Ray lived a good life, worked hard and had a great love and respect for his mother, which extended to all of his sisters. He was a sensitive man who brought joy to himself and others by honoring life's special moments through gifts and recognition for friends and relatives. Ray was loved and exemplified love to his relatives and friends to the very end of his earthly journey. There is comfort in knowing: … "absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord" (2 Corinthians 5:8). He will be greatly missed by all who knew and interacted with him.

In 1949, the family moved from Tennessee to Lafayette, Indiana. Ray was educated in Lafayette attending Jefferson High School, following high school he graduated from business school and later began a career with General Foods. Ray met and married Beverly Sue Rounds; this union produced two children: Bryan Rounds and Tracey Rounds.

Ray leaves a legacy of hard work, integrity and kindness. He spent most of his adult working years in the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas metro area in the commercial construction industry as an iron welder. He was a proud and skillful certified iron welder and union member (International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental and Reinforcing Iron Workers Union, AFL-CIO (IW)).

In 1987, Ray moved to Maryland to join his two sisters, Laura and Jennifer. Upon moving to Maryland, his iron welding skills were so impressive that he was hired within a few days during the first week of his arrival to the area. He eventually became an independent iron worker by starting his own welding business which he enjoyed very much.

Ray was characteristically known for hard work, knowledge, loyalty and humor. He was filled with funny and interesting adventures that he often shared. He frequently observed with great interest various construction building sites and discussed the construction cranes and the iron work of the building process. He was a spiritual man who often spoke of the "good Lord", and in his later life, he enjoyed religious music, radio and television ministries and always wanted his bible nearby. As some may recall, Ray was eager to participate in lively discussions and loved a good challenge.

He was preceded in death by his father, Horace Ray Rounds, Sr., and mother, Sarah Ellen Rounds Price and five siblings: James Charles Rounds, David Jeffrey Rounds, Richard Matthew Rounds, Virginia Louise Blackburn and Jenny Lynn Robinson. He leaves to celebrate and cherish his memory: two sons, Bryan Rounds and Anjel White; two daughters, Tracey Rounds and Barbara Johnson; two sisters, Laura (Don) McCullough and Jennifer (Gregory) Branch; 14 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephew; and other relatives and friends.

A memorial service for Ray is scheduled for Saturday October 31, 2020 in Lafayette, Indiana at Hippensteel Funeral Service, 822 N 9th St, Lafayette, IN 47904; the visitation is 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM and the memorial service is 11:00 AM. Seating accommodation will be available based on the regulation for Coronavirus/Covid-19 and will honor the six-foot rule. Flowers may be delivered to Hippensteel Funeral Service, 822 N 9th St, Lafayette, IN 47904. Donations may be made in the memory of Horace Ray Rounds, Jr. to the Martin Center Sickle Cell Initiative, 3545 N. College Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46205 (317-927-5158, http://themartincenter.org/) or the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue; Dallas, TX 75231-4596 (800-242-8721, https://www.heart.org/). Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Oct. 14 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved