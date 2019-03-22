Services
Howard Story
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Howard Edward "Buck" Story Obituary
Howard "Buck" Edward Story

Williamsport, IN - Howard "Buck" Edward Story, age 80 of Williamsport, IN, died at 1:19 a.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at IU Health Arnett in Lafayette.

Howard was born June 27, 1938 in Kramer, IN and was a lifelong resident of Warren County. He was the son of Edward Orton Story and Madgdean Lavon (Harper) Story. He was a 1956 graduate of West Lebanon High School. On December 1, 1961 he married Linda Sue Kirts and she survives.

Howard worked as a machinist for REMC for 30 years and 15 years at Harrison Steel before retiring in 2005. He also served in the U.S. Navy.

Howard was a member of the Williamsport Christian Church. He was a past commander of American Legion Post #159 Williamsport and was a member and past master of the F&AM Lodge #352 West Lebanon, receiving his 50 year pin. Howard also served as a volunteer fireman for the West Lebanon Fire Department for 4 years and 14 years for the Williamsport Fire Department.

Surviving with his wife, Linda, are:

Children, Melinda Story of Williamsport, IN and Edward "Ed" Story (Raegan) of West Lafayette, IN;

Grandchildren, Macki Jo Story and Lanie Sue Story

Sister, Charlotte Layton (Max) of Hendersonville, NC;

Howard was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be at Grady Funeral Home in Williamsport on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until masonic service at 2:00 p.m. Funeral service will follow. Interment will be at Highland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Williamsport Volunteer Fire Department. Online condolences may be made at www.gradyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 22, 2019
