Howard J. Bieghler
Delphi - Howard J. Bieghler, 78, of Delphi passed away Friday April 3, 2020 at St. Elizabeth East Hospital, Lafayette, IN. He was born July 14,1941 at Deacon, IN to the late Raymond and Eunice Johnston Bieghler. He married Donna Brown on October14,1962 in Delphi and they enjoyed 57 1/2 years of wedded bliss. She survives.
Howard graduated from Camden High School in 1959, where he was class president and played basketball and baseball. He retired after spending 36 years as a union ironworker. He was passionate at doing any kind of home construction project as well as maintaining his vehicles. He loved rooting for the various teams of Purdue, especially football and basketball. He also loved the Chicago Cubs baseball.
Along with his wife, Donna, he is survived by his sons Bradley A. (Cynthia) of Beavercreek, OH, and Scott R (Angela) of Delphi, and his sister Alice Elzbeck of Camden. He is also survived by 3 grandchildren Arin (Kristina), Abi, and Sam, and 5 great-grandchildren William, Alyssa, Logan, Noah, and Finn. Several nieces and nephews also survive. He was preceded in death by his sister Pat and brothers Jim and David.
Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions may be made to the .
Cree Funeral Home in Camden is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020