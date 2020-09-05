Howard L. Wyant, JR.
Howard L. Wyant, JR., passed away unexpectedly Thursday, September 3, 2020 in Lafayette.
He was born April 23,1938 in Lafayette to Howard L. Wyant, Sr, and Mabel (Mull) Wyant. He was a Lafayette Jeff graduate in the class of 1956, and served in the U.S. Marine Core from 1957-1959.
Howard grew up in the Lafayette area. He also lived in Florida and Oklahoma and later returned to Lafayette where he worked for O'Riley Auto Parts for several years. He enjoyed old cars, Nascar, and watching football.
He is survived by his children: Mark (Jill-Fiancé) of Monticello, IN, Shane (Connie) Wyant of Lafayette, and Lance (Morgan- Fiancé) Wyant of Tampa, FL; step brother William Packer; 5 grandchildren and 5 Great Grandchildren.
Howard is preceded in death by his parents; stepfather Chester Parker; Brother Ed Wyant; Sister Lola Evans; and daughter Florianna.
Visitation will be held from 10am -11am Thursday, September 10,2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home 822 N 9th St., Lafayette, In. Funeral service will follow on Thursday, at 11am at the funeral home. Seating accommodations will be available based on the regulations for Coronavirus/Covid-19 and will honor social distancing. Please share your memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com