Hurlie T. "Buck" Stinnett
Brookston - Hurlie T. "Buck" Stinnett, 89, of Brookston, passed away at 2:45 a.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at his home with his family.
He was born February 19, 1930 in Clinton, Arkansas to the late Allie & Minnie E. (Mallott) Stinnett.
Mr. Stinnett joined the United States Marine Corp in 1947 and was later honorably discharged.
His marriage of 65 years was to Nancy Ann Hall on November 6, 1954 in Monticello, Indiana; she preceded him in death on January 27, 2020.
Hurlie worked for the Monon Railroad, LN Railroad and eventually retired as Engineer from CSX Railroad after 36 years. Hurlie drove the first Amtrak across Reihle Plaza when it opened. During his time at the railroad he worked on the camp car setting rails, in the store room, was an Engine Fireman and Engineer.
Mr. Stinnett was a 50 year member of the Brookston United Methodist Church and was active in church activities including the dart league and the Brookston United Methodist Men's club (BUMS). He also was member of the Brookston American Legion and the Old Rails (an honorary railroad club).
Hurlie was a great provider for his family. He was a meticulous, super hard worker who loved to garden and spend time with family. He could fix anything around the house.
Surviving are his children, Betty "BJ" Grant (husband: Brian), Brenda Johnston, Jim Stinnett (wife: Shelly) all of Brookston and a half-sister, Berdina Faye Stackhouse also of Brookston. Hurlie loved spending time with his grandsons, Brad, Jeff, Sean, Cody, Brandon and Vince. Also surviving are 12 great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death with his wife and parents is a step-father, Thomas White, a sister, Alfa A. Bushong, a half-brother, Thomas A. White and a grandson, Mikel S. Grant.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 1 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020 at Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home of Brookston; Rev. Mindy Huffman to officiate. Entombment to follow in Tippecanoe Memory Gardens Cemetery, West Lafayette.
Memorials may be made in his name to the .
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020