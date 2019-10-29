|
Ingeborg Bittles
West Lafayette - Ingeborg Bittles, 91, of West Lafayette passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Westminster Village.
She was born February 19, 1928 in New York, NY, to the late Carl and Gertrud (Mehler) Spreng.
On May 3, 1952 she married Thomas G. Bittles in Goeppingen, Wuerttenburg, Germany and he survives.
Ingeborg was a homemaker who enjoyed painting.
Along with her husband Thomas, she is survived by her children: George (Lisa) Bittles, Michael (Patricia) Bittles, Christina (Michael) McCarthy and Stephen (Shari) Bittles. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019