Irene A. Fee
West Lafayette - Irene A. Fee (nee Stabovitz) passed away on October 6, 2019, less than 6 weeks away from her 103rd birthday. She was born in Chicago, IL to Albin and Anna (Kruczinski) Stabovitz on November 15, 1916. She was the 4th of 6 children and the only daughter in the family, growing up with her 5 brothers.
She attended both elementary and high school in Chicago and worked in administrative jobs in downtown Chicago following graduation. She married her neighborhood beau, Richard M. Fee on July 12, 1941 and they were together for 52 years until his death on September 2, 1993. Except for a couple of years living at Great Lakes Naval Station during WW II, they lived in Chicago and Mt. Prospect, Illinois during Richard's working years. They had their first child, Richard, in 1942 followed by daughters, Janice and Lynette.
Following Richard's retirement, Irene and Richard moved to Lafayette, IN to be closer to their daughters and to enjoy smaller town living where they enjoyed bowling, golfing, playing cards and family gatherings.
Irene continued living by herself and maintained her house until age 97, when she entered Elmcroft (formerly Green Tree) to live until being moved to University Place this past May.
Irene was a true Chicagoan, loving her Chicago hot dogs, pizza and her beloved Cubs. She always took advantage of Ladies Days in the early days when the admission was free at Wrigley Field. When the Cubs won it all in 2016, she stayed up to 2 a.m. watching replays and interviews. She also was an avid reader, golfer, bowler, would play cards well into the night and loved her crossword puzzles up until the last few months of her life. Irene was very family oriented and supportive and proud of her children and grandchildren. She was not the smothering mother or grandmother but treated us all as individuals with kindness, personal interest and respect. The comment she made often about her 9 grandchildren was "They all grew up to be good people and not a bum among them!!" In later years she was also able to appreciate her 11 great grandchildren and participate in their lives as well.
Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Richard, and her 5 brothers, Albin, Ed, Chester, Bob and Leonard. She is survived by her son, Richard (Jody) Fee of Indio, CA, daughters, Janice (Keith) Fletcher of West Lafayette and Lynette (Larry) Swanson of West Lafayette. Also her grandchildren, Brian Fee, Peter Fee, Dr. Jessica Swenberg, Natalie Carnahan, Dr. Bradley Swanson, Chris Bobek, Quinn Bobek, Brett Bobek, and Nicole Bobek. And great grandchildren, Jack, Ben and Max Swenberg, Alexa and Sydney Carnahan, Ted and Millie Swanson, Nathan and Annika Bobek and Vera and Luca Bobek. She is also survived by 17 nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Elmcroft, University Place and Great Lakes Hospice for their loving care the last months of our mom's life. She led a very blessed life with minimal health issues the first 101 years of her life. We were fortunate to have her for such a long time in our lives. Her life will be celebrated and her presence will be missed!
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Riley Children's Foundation and the . Friends may call from 9:30 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM Friday October 11 in St. Mary Cathedral in Lafayette, Fr. Dominic Petan officiating, with entombment to follow in Tippecanoe Memory Gardens Mausoleum. Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home is honored to serve the Fee family. Memories and condolences may be left at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Oct. 8, 2019