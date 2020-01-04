Services
Grady Funeral Home
111 E. Monroe Street
Williamsport, IN 47993
765-762-3464
Resources
More Obituaries for Iris Richey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Iris Louise (Youngblood) Richey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Iris Louise (Youngblood) Richey Obituary
Iris Louise (Youngblood) Richey

Franklin, IN - Iris Louise (Youngblood) Richey, age 91 of Franklin, IN, and longtime Warren County, IN resident passed away at 5:50 p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Indiana Masonic Home in Franklin, IN.

Iris was born in Warren County, IN on March 4, 1928. She was the daughter of Ralph and Virginia (Biteler) Youngblood. Iris was a graduate of West Lebanon High School. She was a Warren County resident for most of her life until 2007 when she moved with her husband Lynn to the Indiana Masonic Home. Iris married H. Lynn Richey on April 27, 1947 at the Tab Christian Church. He preceded her in death November 29, 2012.

Iris farmed with her husband, Lynn. She was an active member of the Tab Christian Church where she loved to sing. She was a member of O.E.S Chapter #162 West Lebanon. Iris loved to sing and sang at many wedding and funerals. She enjoyed quilting and crocheting.

Surviving are,

1 son, Tom Richey (wife: Karen) of Plymouth, IN;

2 grandsons, Wess of Plymouth, IN and Shane Richey (wife: Gretchen) of LaPorte, IN;

1 great-granddaughter, Dallas Richey of LaPorte, IN;

Brother and sister, who are twins, Carl Youngblood and Carol Youngblood, both of FL

Iris was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and 2 brothers, Don Youngblood and Lyle Youngblood.

Visitation will be at Grady Funeral Home in Williamsport, on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from noon until service time at 1:00 p.m. EST with Pastor Rod Andrews officiating. Order of the Eastern Star service will be held at 12:50 p.m. EST. Interment will be at Boswell Cemetery. The family requests no flowers and that memorial contributions please be made to the Tab Christian Church. Online condolences may be made at www.gradyfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Iris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -