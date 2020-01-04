|
Iris Louise (Youngblood) Richey
Franklin, IN - Iris Louise (Youngblood) Richey, age 91 of Franklin, IN, and longtime Warren County, IN resident passed away at 5:50 p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Indiana Masonic Home in Franklin, IN.
Iris was born in Warren County, IN on March 4, 1928. She was the daughter of Ralph and Virginia (Biteler) Youngblood. Iris was a graduate of West Lebanon High School. She was a Warren County resident for most of her life until 2007 when she moved with her husband Lynn to the Indiana Masonic Home. Iris married H. Lynn Richey on April 27, 1947 at the Tab Christian Church. He preceded her in death November 29, 2012.
Iris farmed with her husband, Lynn. She was an active member of the Tab Christian Church where she loved to sing. She was a member of O.E.S Chapter #162 West Lebanon. Iris loved to sing and sang at many wedding and funerals. She enjoyed quilting and crocheting.
Surviving are,
1 son, Tom Richey (wife: Karen) of Plymouth, IN;
2 grandsons, Wess of Plymouth, IN and Shane Richey (wife: Gretchen) of LaPorte, IN;
1 great-granddaughter, Dallas Richey of LaPorte, IN;
Brother and sister, who are twins, Carl Youngblood and Carol Youngblood, both of FL
Iris was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and 2 brothers, Don Youngblood and Lyle Youngblood.
Visitation will be at Grady Funeral Home in Williamsport, on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from noon until service time at 1:00 p.m. EST with Pastor Rod Andrews officiating. Order of the Eastern Star service will be held at 12:50 p.m. EST. Interment will be at Boswell Cemetery. The family requests no flowers and that memorial contributions please be made to the Tab Christian Church. Online condolences may be made at www.gradyfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020