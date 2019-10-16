Services
Gerts Funeral Home
129 E Main
Brook, IN 47922
(219) 275-6161
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gerts Funeral Home
129 E Main
Brook, IN 47922
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Gerts Funeral Home
129 E Main
Brook, IN 47922
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irvin Light
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irvin T. Light


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irvin T. Light Obituary
Irvin T. Light

Irvin T. Light, 95, of Brook, IN passed away Monday, October 14, 2019 at 12:12 pm, at Franciscan Health Rensselaer, Rensselaer, IN. He was born June 16, 1924 in Brook, IN to the late Francis H. and Nina P. Light. He was a graduate of the Brook High School, class of 1943. Irvin was a great musician, played the Bass Guitar for 50 years along with his son Richard who was the drummer. They played the opening act for Jerry Lee Lewis, also played for Loretta Lynn, Ernest Tubb, Johnny Russell, Captain Stubby Radio Show, Benny Martin, Tom Claypool (played with him for 12 years), Curly Meyer, Moe Bandy and Shelley West. He was a 32nd degree mason, past master of the Kentland Masonic Lodge then transfered to the Sheldon, Illinois Lodge, Scottish Rite Indianapolis Lodge and a former member of the Eagle Lodge and Moose Lodge. A retired farmer and State Correctional Officer. Irvin was married to Doris J. Scearcy Light, July 26,1944 in Mt. Zion Church, and she preceded him in death November 9, 2013. He is survived by two sons, Richard D. Light, LaPorte, IN and Douglas E. Light, (wife, Carol), Goodland, IN, and two daughters, Cathy S. Williamson, Fowler, IN and Debra J. Bogan, Lafayette, IN, Grandfather of 13 and Great Grandfather of 8, and a special friend Lavonne Hutchins. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and two brothers, Gordon Light and Rex E. Light. Irvin will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 10:00 - 11:00 am (CDT) at the Gerts Funeral Home, Brook, lN, with a funeral service at ll:00 am (CDT) with Rev. Matt Baughman, officiating. Burial will follow in the Buswell Cemetery, Kentland, IN. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given in his name to the charity of donor's choice.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now