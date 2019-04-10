|
Isiah Williams Jr.
Lafayette - Isiah "Ike" Williams Jr. 65, of Lafayette passed away Monday, April 8, 2019 at Creasy Springs.
He was born November 25, 1953, in Dothan, AL, to Isiah and Christine (Baxter) Williams Sr.
Ike graduated from Lafayette Jefferson High School in 1972 where he played the center position on the Men's basketball team. After graduation he went on to play basketball at Indiana State University where he earned a Bachelor's degree in Business. He was employed with USPS for 30 years before retiring in 2017. He also served in the United States Army.
Ike was also a year round firework enthusiast. He enjoyed golfing, riding his motorcycle, and watching sports. Most importantly, he enjoyed spending time with his grandson.
He is survived by his sons: Jourdan (wife: Kayree) Williams of Fishers and Zach Williams of Phoenix, AZ; brothers Aaron and Andre Williams both of Lafayette. He is also survived by grandchild Karson Williams.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral service will be held 11 am Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home with Pastor John Wilburn officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Interment to follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the Community Cancer Network - communitycancernetwork.org. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 10, 2019