J. Dianne Cherry
Braintree, MA - J. Dianne Cherry, 80, passed away on June 20 at the Dr. Ruth McLain Hospice Home in Braintree, MA. She was the widow of John K. Cherry, with whom she shared 54 years of happy marriage.
Born on November 28, 1939 in Shelbyville, IN, Dianne was the daughter of Charles and Beulah Wykoff. She graduated from Marion High School in 1958 and founded a preschool program for the First United Methodist Church in West Lafayette, IN. She worked as an administrative coordinator at Westminster Village in West Lafayette, and as an administrative assistant for the Dean of Family and Consumer Sciences at Purdue University. In 1983, she opened a family bike business, Project Bike Shop, with her husband John and son John III in Lafayette, and enjoyed becoming thoroughly engaged in the Greater Lafayette community. After retiring and moving to a condo on Westview Circle, she started a women's group, "The Dames of Westview Circle," and was active in the St. Franciscan St. Elizabeth Cardio-Pulmonary Rehabilitation Program.
In 2014, Dianne moved to Cape Cod in Massachusetts. While there, she was elected president of her retirement community, and earned universal respect for her ability to care for others and bring people together. She was adored by her children and grandchildren for her sharp wit, charismatic energy, and her ability to make just about anyone smile. She loved people fiercely and unconditionally - especially her family - and filled every room with laughter. She will be remembered for her selfless devotion to her family and friends, and for her warm, vivacious spirit that touched everyone she met.
She is survived by children Paula Dianne Koppel (Steven) of Boston, MA, John K. Cherry III (Lexus) of Lafayette, IN, and Pamela Dawn Cherry of Fishers, IN. She is also survived by brother Charles Wykoff (Ruth) of Placerville, CA, and grandchildren David James Koppel of Boston, MA, Katherine Dianne Bannon (Christopher) of Newton, MA, and Nicole Catherine Cherry of Queens, NY.
A family memorial service will be held in July. Messages for the family can be posted on the guest book at https://www.casperfuneralservices.com/obituaries-guestbook/
Dianne often encouraged the nursing assistants who cared for her to seek a formal nursing education. To that end, donations in Dianne's memory may be made to the Duke University School of Nursing. This can be done on https://www.gifts.duke.edu/nursing or checks can be sent to: Alumni & Development Records (ADR), Duke University, Box 90581, Durham, NC 27708-0581. Please make checks payable to "Duke University" and include "In memory of Dianne Cherry for students in need at the School of Nursing" in the memo field. Donations in memory of Dianne can also be made to the Alzheimer's Association at https://www.alz.org/
Braintree, MA - J. Dianne Cherry, 80, passed away on June 20 at the Dr. Ruth McLain Hospice Home in Braintree, MA. She was the widow of John K. Cherry, with whom she shared 54 years of happy marriage.
Born on November 28, 1939 in Shelbyville, IN, Dianne was the daughter of Charles and Beulah Wykoff. She graduated from Marion High School in 1958 and founded a preschool program for the First United Methodist Church in West Lafayette, IN. She worked as an administrative coordinator at Westminster Village in West Lafayette, and as an administrative assistant for the Dean of Family and Consumer Sciences at Purdue University. In 1983, she opened a family bike business, Project Bike Shop, with her husband John and son John III in Lafayette, and enjoyed becoming thoroughly engaged in the Greater Lafayette community. After retiring and moving to a condo on Westview Circle, she started a women's group, "The Dames of Westview Circle," and was active in the St. Franciscan St. Elizabeth Cardio-Pulmonary Rehabilitation Program.
In 2014, Dianne moved to Cape Cod in Massachusetts. While there, she was elected president of her retirement community, and earned universal respect for her ability to care for others and bring people together. She was adored by her children and grandchildren for her sharp wit, charismatic energy, and her ability to make just about anyone smile. She loved people fiercely and unconditionally - especially her family - and filled every room with laughter. She will be remembered for her selfless devotion to her family and friends, and for her warm, vivacious spirit that touched everyone she met.
She is survived by children Paula Dianne Koppel (Steven) of Boston, MA, John K. Cherry III (Lexus) of Lafayette, IN, and Pamela Dawn Cherry of Fishers, IN. She is also survived by brother Charles Wykoff (Ruth) of Placerville, CA, and grandchildren David James Koppel of Boston, MA, Katherine Dianne Bannon (Christopher) of Newton, MA, and Nicole Catherine Cherry of Queens, NY.
A family memorial service will be held in July. Messages for the family can be posted on the guest book at https://www.casperfuneralservices.com/obituaries-guestbook/
Dianne often encouraged the nursing assistants who cared for her to seek a formal nursing education. To that end, donations in Dianne's memory may be made to the Duke University School of Nursing. This can be done on https://www.gifts.duke.edu/nursing or checks can be sent to: Alumni & Development Records (ADR), Duke University, Box 90581, Durham, NC 27708-0581. Please make checks payable to "Duke University" and include "In memory of Dianne Cherry for students in need at the School of Nursing" in the memo field. Donations in memory of Dianne can also be made to the Alzheimer's Association at https://www.alz.org/
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.