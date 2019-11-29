|
J. Donald Bowen
Thorntown - J. Donald Bowen, 81, of Thorntown, Indiana, passed away Thursday,
November 28, 2019 at Witham Memorial Hospital in Lebanon surrounded by his family.
Don was born in Boone County on November 20, 1938 to the late Jim and Mabel (Snyder) Bowen. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Wilma Barton, and infant grandchildren, Lily Ann and Mason Daniel Wuebker.
In 1970 he married Beverly (Schlick) Bowen, she survives.
Don was a 1956 graduate of Dover High School then went on to study Land Management at Purdue University. He worked 28 years for Rice Tile & Drainage and then purchased that business operating as Bowen & Ramsey until he retired in 1992.
He was a member of Gideons International, Indiana Drainage Association and Lighthouse Baptist Church. He enjoyed spending time with his family, camping, boating and water skiing. He spent his days serving the Lord in many areas at his church and in the community.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Tammy (Mike) Spidel, Lebanon; Jana Dittemore, Avon; Wendi (Dewayne) Johnson, Smyrna, Tennessee; Peggy (Jim) Blessing, West Lafayette; Steve (Anne) Wuebker, Frankfort. Grandchildren: Jeff (Courtney) Spidel, Kyle (Dani) Spidel, Lebanon; Carlee Dittemore, New Castle; Dillon and Colin Dittemore, Indianapolis; Jacob, Katie and Shelby Craven, Savanah Johnson, Smyrna, Tennessee; Nicholas (Sarah) Bromund, North Carolina; Nathaniel (Kara) Bromund, Adam (Cheyenne) Wuebker, West Lafayette; Corban and Dylan Wuebker, Jacob and Lucas Baker, Frankfort.
Visitation is planned for Monday, December 2, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 858 West 250 North, in Lebanon, Indiana.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at the church.
Interment will follow services at Pleasant View Cemetery, west of Lebanon.
Myers Mortuary in Lebanon has been entrusted with his arrangements.
Memorials may be directed in his memory to Lighthouse Baptist Church.
Online condolences: myersmortuary.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019