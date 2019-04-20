|
|
J. Eric McCormick
Delphi - J. Eric McCormick
Eric McCormick, 74, of Delphi, passed away on April 17, 2019. He was born on April 18, 1944 in Lafayette, IN to the late John B. and Mary (Maxwell) McCormick. He was a 1962 graduate of Delphi High School and had attended Purdue University. He served in the Army Reserves during the Vietnam era.
He married Colleen (Davis) on Dec. 8, 2003 in Naples, FL and she survives.
Eric was semi-retired and owner of McCormick Farms.
He was a lifetime member of the American Legion, a member of the Carroll County Country Club and Jolly Boys Club.
He enjoyed watching Purdue sports, the Colts and NASCAR.
Along with his wife Colleen, he is survived by his son, Eran McCormick (Robynne) of Delphi; daughter Maggie Michael (Greg) of Rossville, step-daughter, Stephanie Noether (Adam) of Rossville; sister, Susan E. Griese (Bill) of Santa Claus, IN; grandchildren: Jarrod McCormick and Amanda McCormick of Delphi, Jake Michael, Alex Michael, Logan Simms, Lexie Simms, and Lily Noether all of Rossville.
Visitation will be at Davidson Funeral Home in Delphi from noon until the 3:00 p.m. funeral service on Monday, April 22, 2019. Pastor Tim Stewart will officiate. Burial will follow in Zion-Citizens Cemetery in rural Carroll County.
Memorial contributions in Eric's memory may be made to Carroll County Sheriff's Dept K9 or Carroll Manor. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
www.davidsonfh.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 20, 2019