J. W. "Bill" Ellsworth
Goodland - J. W. "Bill" Ellsworth, 99, formerly of Goodland, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the Wisconsin Veteran's Home, Union Grove.
The family's celebration-of-life memorial will be held at Integrity Celebrations, 2780 Browns Lake Drive, Burlington.
In lieu of flowers please send donations in Bill's name to: Racine Habitat for Humanity, 1501 Villa Street, Racine, WI 53403.
For full obituary please see Daniels Family Funeral Home and Crematory Website.
www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 21, 2019