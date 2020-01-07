|
J. Wilbur "Wib" Franklin III
Kentland - J. Wilbur "Wib" Franklin III, 76, of Kentland, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Green Hill Manor of Fowler.
He was born February 8, 1943 in Lafayette, IN to the late Jay Wilbur and Marian Nell (North) Franklin. Wib was a 1961 graduate of A.J. Kent High School. Following high school, he attended Indiana University for one year and Indiana State Teachers College for 3 years.
Wib was a meticulous house painter. He collected and refinished antiques and dealt in antique hardware. He enjoyed playing sports in his younger years, mostly basketball and baseball. Wib played legion baseball in Watseka. He enjoyed following IU athletics and was a New York Yankee fan. Wib looked forward to the spring each year which meant mushroom hunting. He had a strong bond with his animals which were always well behaved. His dog Rebel was especially well trained and was in a TV movie with Brian Keith and Juliet Prowse.
Surviving are his brothers, Dave Franklin of La Jolla, CA and Wayne Franklin of Kentland; sisters, Becky Staton and Martha Small-Stum, both of Kentland. Wib is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call from 9:30 AM (CST) until the time of Funeral Service 10:30 AM (CST) Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Covenant Federated Church (612 N. 6th St. Kentland, IN). Interment to follow in Davis-Kochert Cemetery of Green Hill, IN.
Memorial contributions may be made in Wib's name to a .
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020