|
|
Jack Ferry
Lafayette - Jack M. Ferry, 78, of Lafayette passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 at his residence.
He was born June 9, 1941 in Tazewell, TN, to the late Moss William and Maud (Roark) Ferry. His parents raised him to be a loving caring person and Jack carried these traits throughout his life, always one to help others. Jack was a Dental Technician for Lafayette Dental Labs for 50 years.
He married Janet Virgin in September of 1960 and they later divorced. On October 9, 1977 he married Karen Mueller at Bethany Presbyterian Church and she survives.
Jack enjoyed wood working, fishing, working in the yard, landscaping and gardening. He was known to many as Mr. Fix-it. Above all, Jacks greatest and most fulfilling achievement was his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, as well as a favorite uncle Jack to many nieces and nephews.
Along with his wife Karen, he is survived by his two children, Jeffrey Ferry and Jenny Ferry both of Lafayette; siblings Joe (Carolyn) Ferry of Greenwood, SC, Roxie (Ross) Terry of Indianapolis, and Susie (Frank) Dooley of Charlotte, NC; and Aunt Mae Roark of Mulberry. He is also survived by three grandchildren: Jake Ferry of Lafayette, Janelle (Levi) Byrd of Flora, and Jesse Ferry of Lafayette; two great-grandchildren Quinton and Maci Byrd; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Delpha Ward, brothers Roy, James "Edo" and Bill Ferry.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Hippensteel Funeral Home. The funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Bethany Presbyterian Church, 3305 Longlois Drive, Lafayette, IN 47904. Reverend Kevin Bowers will celebrate the service. Entombment will follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to Community Cancer Network. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020