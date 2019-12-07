|
Jack Lee Curry
Jack Lee Curry, 84, passed away peacefully, Monday Dec. 2nd, 2019 at St. Mary's Healthcare. He fought along battle over the last 12 years and was ready for his next journey in life. He was born in Romney, IN on June 11, 1935 at the home of his parents, William and Helen Curry. He graduated from Romney High School in 1953. He married Sandra K. Rees on June 9th, 1956, and she survives. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Betty Benne, Mabel Birge, and a brother, William Jr. Jack is survived by his two children, Sherri Birge (Roger), and a son, Doug (Sandy Prien), five grandchildren, Erick Bryant, Ashland Bryant, Kaitlin Bryant, James Curry (Nicole), and Justin Curry (Autumn), and a great-grandson, Grayson Curry. Jack was an avid outdoorsman, fishing, hunting, and trapping, he was a member of the Quiatenon Sportsmen's Club. His favorite fishing was with his grandkids in Minnesota. He was a union carpenter for over 35 years and a City Building Inspector for 13 years. He bought the Local Bar in January 1985. He loved playing cards, euchre, poker, rummy, no freebies! He loved the Chicago Bears and The Cubbies along with the Purdue Boilermakers, and he thoroughly enjoyed watching his grandchildren playing in all the sports that they participated in. The Curry family would like to give a special thank you to the Romney Fire Department, St. Mary's Healthcare and St. Francis Hospice. There will be no services per Jack's wishes. He would like instead for you to please donate to the Romney Fire Department, Romney Fire Department, c/o Randolph Twp. Trustee, 11319 US Hwy. 231 S., Romney, IN 47981. Arrangements were entrusted to the Neptune Society, where condolences may be shared online at www.neptunesociety.com/location/indianapolis-cremation.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019