Remington - Jack G. Luck, 84, of Remington, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at his home.
Jack was born November 17, 1936 in Lafayette to the late Ray and Claudia A. (Ryan) Luck. He was a 1954 graduate of Remington High School. Following high school, Jack attended barber school in Illinois and served in the Indiana National Guard.
Jack married the love of his life, Judy Bell on June 7, 1957 at the Remington First Christian Church; she survives.
He was a Master Mason and member of Order of the Eastern Star, both of Remington. Jack worked as a barber and with the United States Postal Service for several years. He would later work as the sales director for Remington Freight Lines and then started his own business, and operated Luck Express for 30 years.
Jack was a competitive trap shooter and won several state awards over the years. He loved spending time on the golf course, operating Remington Lanes bowling alley, and singing. He was involved with the quartet The 4 Sharps and then later in life, Higher Ground.
Surviving along with his wife of 63 years is a daughter, Luanne Luck of Remington; grandchildren, Jessica, Michael, Dotti, and Christian. Also surviving are his 9 great-grandchildren who he loved spending time with.
Preceding him in death along with his parents are a son, Mike Luck; siblings, Irma Sutter and Gene Luck.
Friends may call from 4 PM (EST) until the time of Masonic Service 7:45 PM (EST) Monday, November 30, 2020 at Stitz-Clapper Funeral Home of Remington. Funeral Service 11 AM (EST) Tuesday, December 1, 2020 also at Stitz-Clapper Funeral Home. Pastor Guy Brown of Wolcott Palestine Christian Church to officiate. Interment to follow in Remington Cemetery.
Following Indiana state guidelines, face masks and social distancing will be required to attend the visitation and funeral service.
