Jack M. Snyder Jr.

Jack M. Snyder Jr. Obituary
Jack M. Snyder Jr

Lafayette - Jack M. Snyder Jr passed away on March 28, 2020. He was 81. Jack was a resident of Lafayette for the past 50 years. Born in 1938, he grew up in Indianapolis and graduated from Indianapolis Arsenal Tech High School. He spent his professional career in the electrical contracting business, working the majority of his career for Huston Electric. He had many cherished business colleagues and friends in the Lafayette area. Among many lifetime passions, he was a member of NECA, Grace United Methodist Church and the John Purdue Club. He loved playing golf and following Purdue sports.

He is preceded in death by his daughter Denise and his parents Jack and Ella Mae Snyder. He is survived by his wife Claire of Lafayette, sister Susan (Steve) Davis of Indianapolis, and son Ed (Jill) and grandsons Alex and Ryan (Emily), all of Indianapolis.

Private burial will take place at Rest Haven Memorial Park in Lafayette.

Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020
