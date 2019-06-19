|
Jack McClure
Rossville - Jack E. McClure, 87, of Rossville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Aster Place in Lafayette. He was born December 7, 1931, in Star City, to John William "Bill" and Maude G. (Washburn) McClure. On May 27, 1953, he married Betty Joan LaFollette; she preceded him in death on March 9, 1988.
In 1949, Jack graduated from Star City High School and continued his education at Purdue University. He received his Bachelor's degree from Purdue in 1954. In 1958, he moved to Rossville and became the owner and operator of McClure Drug Store until 1983. He then worked as a pharmacist at St. Elizabeth Central Hospital until his retirement. Jack was a 32nd degree and over 50 year member of the Rossville Masonic Lodge #318 and member of both the Amaranths and Murat Shrine. He enjoyed all Purdue sports and enjoyed collecting Purdue, Coca-Cola, and pharmacy memorabilia.
Surviving Jack are his children, Barbara (Larry) Stevens, of Crawfordsville, Dave (Peggy) McClure, of Lafayette, Steven McClure, of Kokomo, and Tim (Cate) McClure, of Lafayette; 11 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren with two more on the way.
In addition to his wife, Jack is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Thomas O. "Tom" McClure, and sister, Mary Magdalene Korner.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019, at Genda Funeral Home Rossville Chapel from 4:00 to the start of Masonic rites at 7:00 p.m. Funeral service honoring Jack will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the funeral home. Graveside services will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday at Star City West Cemetery in Star City with burial to follow. Memorials in Jack's name may be made to . Online condolences may be directed to www.gendafuneralhome.com.
Jack's family would like to extend their gratitude to Justin and Andrea and family, Aster Place personnel, and IU Health Hospice for their love, care, and compassion.
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 19, 2019