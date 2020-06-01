Jack Meadors
Jack Meadors

Wolcott - Jack Meadors, 92, lifelong resident of Wolcott, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at his home.

He was born March 27, 1928 in Wolcott to the late Glenn and Stella (Griffin) Meadors. Jack was a 1946 graduate of Wolcott High School.

He married the love of his life, Barbara J. Lawson on June 19, 1949 in Monticello. She preceded him in death on March 18, 2016. Jack and Barb were married 66 years.

Jack was a long-time member of the Meadow Lake Presbyterian Church of Wolcott. He also held positions on the Wolcott Town Board and Peoples Feed Mill Board.

Jack was very hardworking running his own farm and raising livestock for the majority of his life. In the winter months, Jack and Barb enjoyed time spent in Naples, FL. In his younger years, he enjoyed going dancing with Barb and a social night out with friends. Jack was known for his quick wit and ability to befriend anyone. He will be greatly missed by many.

Surviving are his children, Steve (wife: Kathy) Meadors of Wolcott, Debbie (husband: Larry) Brown of Wolcott, Roxie (husband: Bill) Kidd of Remington, and Jackie Dobbins also of Remington. Also surviving are 8 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. A special cousin, which became more like a brother, Bill (wife: Rosie) Davis of Rensselaer also survives.

A private Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Meadow Lake Presbyterian Church of Wolcott. Interment to follow in Meadow Lake Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made in Jack's name to the Meadow Lake Presbyterian Church or a charity of the donor's choice.

Share memories and condolences online at www.clapperfuneralservices.com.




Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
