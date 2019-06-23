|
|
Jack Robert Bell
- - 9/3/1961 - 2019 Jack passed away on April 30, 2019 at the age of 57 from complications due to contracting Malaria while working on a United Nations mission in Africa.
Jack is survived by his parents; father, Robert Bell, stepmother Phyllis, mother, Jacqueline Angstadt, and stepfather Charles. His wife, Tsedeniya and seven children, Crystal Alvarez-Bell (Kevin) of Ponce, Puerto Rico, Tara and Teo Bell of Belgrade Serbia, Shaun, Tia, and Melaika Bell of Dar-es-salaam, Tanzania, and step-son Nathan, also of Tanzania. As well as a brother, Scott Bell (Dianne) of Lafayette, IN, half brother Jay Angstadt (Barb) of Corpus Christi, TX, half sister, Christie Barford of Richmond, VA, step-brothers Kevin Lachmund (Nancy) of Brookston, IN and David Lachmund (Teresa) of Reynolds, IN. He also leaves behind aunts, uncles and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jack was born on September 3, 1961 in Lafayette, Indiana where he lived until joining the army after graduating from Jefferson High School. Jack was a member of the Army Special Forces participating in many missions including Desert Storm. After serving in the army, Jack worked for International Non-Government Organization operating an orphanage in Kabul, Afghanistan. Jack worked for the Organization for Security and Co-operation monitoring areas of concern in Eastern Europe. He joined the United Nations Department of Safety and Security in April 2011 as the Deputy of Security Advisor in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Most recently, he was stationed in Dar-es-salaam, Tanzania where he was instrumental in providing security advice and support to the UN Designated Official and personnel of all UNSMS organizations in the country.
Jack enjoyed spending time with his children. He was an avid fisherman, successfully catching fish all over the world. He loved discussing such topics as music, politics and sports especially tennis. He took special pleasure in cooking for his family, especially weekend barbecues. He enjoyed travel and experiencing new adventures. His travels and work allowed him to see the world in a different light. Jack's travels and job positively changed his perception of people. He developed a sense of compassion for the most vulnerable. His empathy for those in need was a trait that his colleagues, family and friends admired. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and zest for life.
He is preceded in death by his fraternal grandparents, Robert and Freida Bell and maternal grandparents, Jack Christie and Faye Ternet.
A funeral service took place for Jack in Ethiopia on May 4, 2019 where he was layed to rest. A Memorial Service will take place at the Christ United Methodist Church located at 3610 S. 18th St., Lafayette, IN on Sunday, June 30 at 2:00 PM. A celebration of life with refreshments will immediately follow in the fellowship hall of the church until 4:00 PM.
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 23, 2019