Jackie Hitch
Delphi - Jackie Hitch, 68 passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. She was born on July 22, 1951 in Lafayette to the late Charles & Ann (Myers) Payne. She attended Rossville Schools.
She married Richard Hitch, Sr on August 5, 1967 and he preceded her in death on May 1, 2018.
Jackie retired from Pillsbury in Lafayette as a line worker.
She enjoyed sewing and finding treasurers.
She is survived by sons: John R. Hitch (Kim) of Delphi and Rick Hitch (Jenny) of Cutler, grandsons: Bryan, J.J. Thorn, Walker Hitch; brother, Chuck Payne (Patty) of Cutler, sisters: Cindy Payne of Americus, Joyce Bolinger (Dennis) of Indianapolis and Tammy Payne of Lafayette; and 7 great grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her daughter-in-law Crystal and brother Billy Payne.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. on Friday until the beginning of the memorial service at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January, 31, 2020 at Davidson Funeral Home, Delphi. Pastor Bob Duke officiating.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020