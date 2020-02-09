|
Jacky Gentry
Jacky Gentry peacefully passed away in the early morning, February 8, 2020, with her daughter, granddaughter, and a lovely hospice nurse by her side. Anyone who knew her understands she was force of nature. Though we are sad she is gone, we are also relieved her journey has ended, as she spent her last years being robbed of life by dementia from Lewy Bodies.
She was a National Merit Scholar, All American in basketball, and Valedictorian of her high school class. Jacky loved Roger, Marcia and Gentry; horses, gardening, and dogs. She was quite a character and spoke her mind.
As Langston Hughes, wrote, "Birthin' is hard and dyin' is mean. So get yourself some lovin' in between." And that she did as she and Roger were married 48 years. It has been 11 years since he died, but theirs was a lifelong love.
Jacky spent many years working for Van Buren County, MI ending her career in 2005 as the Juvenile Court Finance Officer. She retired with Roger in West Lafayette, IN to be near her granddaughter.
Surviving is a daughter, Marcia Gentry (Steven Sargent) and a granddaughter, Gentry Lee (Geoffrey Andrews) both of West Lafayette.
Per her wishes, there will be no service. Those wishing may donate to the Gifted Education Research and Resource Institute (GERI) fund at Purdue University by going to www.education.purdue.edu/geri and then clicking Make A Gift.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2020