Lafayette - Jacob A. "Jack" Janz, 95, of Lafayette, died Sunday-September 20, 2020 at 6:43am at St. Elizabeth East Hospital, Lafayette. He was born April 3, 1925 in Cleveland, OH, to the late Jacob & Wilhelmina Kolm Janz. His marriage was to Martha J. Connelly in Delphi, on June 7, 1947, and she preceded him in death on May 22, 2016. He was a 1943 graduate of Delphi High School. He was a U.S. Airforce Veteran of WW II, serving in the European Theater, where he oversaw the German P.O.W.'s, and then worked on the refueling planes that supplied fuel to Gen. Patton's tank division. After the war ended he was stationed in Paris, and was a chaperon to ranking military officers and their families. A lifelong resident of Delphi, he went to work for Standard Oil in Lafayette for several years, before joining Purdue University's Physics Department, as a supervisor to the department supplies, for over 20 years, retiring from there. Jack and his wife Martha were founding and very active members at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Delphi. Jack was instrumental in the fundraising effort for the construction of the existing church and property. He was a member of the Delphi American Legion Post #75. He and Martha enjoyed attending his only grandsons sporting and school events, and later supporting him in his own coaching efforts of various teams he was involved with. He dearly loved his family and loved to be together with them, for any activity. Surviving: daughter-Jaqueline "Jackie" Wagner of Lafayette; grandson-Jonathan Craig & Monica Shaeffer of West Lafayette; 3 great grandchildren: Jack, Juliet, & Evana Shaeffer. Preceded in death by a brother William Janz. Services: A celebration of life memorial service will be Friday-Sept. 25, 2020 at 11:00am at St. Matthews Lutheran Church in Delphi. Pastor John Westfall officiating. Private family burial at Battle Ground Cemetery. Carroll County Honor Guard providing Military Honor's. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Matthews Lutheran Church, envelopes will be available there. Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi, in charge of arrangements. http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com