Jacob Andrew Johnson
Lafayette - Jacob Andrew Johnson, 33, of Lafayette, passed into the arms of his loving Father on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at his residence.
He entered our hearts in his birth on March 7, 1987, in Lafayette, a beautiful day that forever changed our lives.
Jacob was a graduate of McCutcheon High School, earned his Associate degree from Holy Cross College, and had been working as a Forklift Operator for Vanguard.
Jacob was a talented artist, expressing himself best in his art, his words, and his ability to capture others with his creativity. He enjoyed reading, philosophy, debate, learning about his ancestry, and spending time immersed in the beauty of nature. His greatest passion was his daughter Jennica who holds his entire heart.
Surviving are his mother, Angela Kitley Johnson of Lafayette and father Andy P. (Cyndi) Johnson of Walnut Cove, NC., a daughter, Jennica Faye Johnson of Lafayette, brothers, Justin (Nichole) Johnson of Lafayette, and Sam (David) Johnson of FL, grandfather, Andrew (Paula) Johnson of KY, grandmother, Malvina (Jeff) Young of TN, niece, Jenna Johnson and nephew, Jacob Johnson.
Jacob was preceded in death by Grandparents, Rev. Dr. Paul and Justine Kitley, and Bertha Marchel.
A private family service will be held at Soller-Baker Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made at any First Merchants bank location to the Jennica Johnson Donational Fund or by mail C/O Angela Johnson, 1802 Bengal Place, Lafayette, IN 47909.
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 8 to May 9, 2020