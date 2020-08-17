Jacob G. "Jerry" Baker
Fort Wayne - Jacob G. "Jerry" Baker, 85, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020. Jacob was born August 15, 1934 in Lafayette, Indiana, a son of the late Jacob F. and Hazel L. (Jones) Baker. He graduated from Pine Village High School and then Purdue University. He later received a Master's degree from Indiana University. He spent his career teaching at Jimtown, South Side, and Northrop High Schools and also at Saint Francis College. He taught many subjects but Astronomy was his real passion. He was a member of the Lion's Club and in his free time, Jerry enjoyed sitting near the pond, gardening, and traveling with family. Surviving family members include his daughters, Cheryl (Jim) Schultz and Karen Duncan; son, Steve (Deanna) Baker; grandchildren, Lindsay and Riley Schultz, Matt (Alex) and Lauren Duncan, and Mallory and Alex Baker; and sister, Marilyn (Ken) Peacocks. Besides his parents, he was preceded in passing by his wife, Peggy Baker in July of 2019; and brothers, Jonathon and James Baker. A funeral service will be 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Rd., Fort Wayne with visitation beginning at 4:00 p.m. Burial will be 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Concord Cemetery, Lafayette. Condolences may be left online at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com
