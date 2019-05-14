Services
Lafayette - Jacob Michael Goodman, 18, of Lafayette, went to meet his Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Jacob was born at Home Hospital in Lafayette, IN on April 12, 2001 to Jason Goodman and Kelly Goodman (Salinas). Jacob is scheduled to graduate with honors on June 2, 2019 from Jefferson High School.

He enjoyed playing football, video games, body building, and loved to play with his pet dogs, Harley and Tank. He loved to eat at AJ's Burgers. After graduation, he planned to attend Ball State University to study pre-law.

He is survived by his parents, Jason and Kelly, stepfather, Steve Salinas, maternal grandparents, Mike and Karen Norris all of Lafayette, his paternal grandmother, Gloria (husband: Nelson) Cox of Rochester. Also surviving are two uncles, Garth Norris, Steve (wife: Cheryl) Norris all of Lafayette, two aunts, Wendy Pfieffer of Winamac, Bobbie Jo Turner of Rochester, and several cousins.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Vern Goodman.

A Funeral Mass will be conducted on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation one half-hour prior at St. Lawrence Church (1916 Meharry St., Lafayette, IN 47904) with Father Eric Underwood officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Lawrence Church or Suicide Prevention in Jacob Goodman's name. Share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 14 to May 15, 2019
