Jacob T. Martin
Lafayette - Jacob T. Martin, 29, of Lafayette, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born April 27, 1991, in Lafayette. Jacob graduated from Seeger High School 2010 and attended Ancilla College, where he played basketball. Jake lost his battle with cancer after putting up a tough fight the last 7 months.
On July 13, 2019, he married Ashley Kyle in St. Augustine, FL and she survives.
Jake worked at Tate & Lyle for the past 6 years. He had the best sense of humor and sense of style. He enjoyed listening to music of all genres, riding his Harley, adding to his tattoo collection, playing basketball, traveling and making memories with his son who he adored so much, his wife and family. Jake was fearless and loved living his life on the wild side. He had big dreams and plans for his life.
Surviving along with his wife is his son Zeplyn S. Martin, his father Trystan (Sheila) Martin of Commerce City, CO, mother Amy E. (Jerry) Reifel of Williamsport, IN, siblings Cheyenne A. Caudle, Cameron H. Martin, Nathan R. Martin all of Commerce City, CO, Jered M. Davis, and Jaden W. Reifel, both of Williamsport, IN.
Also surviving, are his grandparents Rebecca Jones, and Mark Jones of Williamsport, IN, Jim and Jeanne Martin of Attica, IN, Patricia North of Palmetto, FL, Terri Flores of Rocky Ford, CO. Great grandmas are Esther Conklin of Attica, Beverly North of Indianapolis, Emma Cordova of Rocky Ford, CO.
Jake has a large family who all loved him dearly. His aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces, and his in laws.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Service will be at 1:00 pm on Friday at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, Rev. Dan Sager officiating. Interment will be at Meadow View cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to: Venmo- jakemartinbenefit@gmail.com or stop by any PFCU to donate to Jake Martin Benefit. You may leave condolences and memories at www.soller-baker.com