Lafayette - Our beloved Jackie was born July 7, 1969 in Stockwell, IN, she was youngest child of Carl and Rosa Graves.



In 1987 Jackie attended and graduated from McCutcheon High School where she was a cheerleader.



She lived in Lafayette, IN and worked for West Lafayette Parks Department then left there and worked at IU Arnett Urgent Care department as a receptionist.



Jackie loved her family. She loved to go shopping, get her nails done, and spend time with her grandchildren and family. She also enjoyed coloring, watching game shows and tv. She was a strong lady who battled liver cancer for four years.



To cherish her memories are: her husband John Davidson of Lafayette; daughters: Jessica Starcher, Amanda Marshall, Krystle Bookout all of Lafayette; stepsons: Zach Davidson and Ben Davidson both of Lafayette; her grandchildren: Kayleigh Buck, Joselyn Bookout, Adam and Sophia Marshall, Eli Bookout-Taylor, Willow and Charles Bookout, and Jace Starcher; her parents: Carl and Rosa Graves of Lafayette; brother Carl "Bubb" Graves of Stockwell; sister Deanna Graves of Stockwell; in-laws John and Glenda Davidson of Lafayette; and brother in law Jade Davidson. Her special friend that has helped out and been a support to her Arlene Fontaine of Stockwell.



Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. The funeral service will be on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Reverend Jim Davidson will officiate. Come celebrate Jackie's life to heaven where she will be watching over us all and dancing in the sky.