Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
1929 - 2019
Jacqueline VanOstran Obituary
Jacqueline Van Ostran

Lafayette - Jacqueline H. (Halm) Van Ostran, 90, of Lafayette passed away Monday, September 30, 2019 at the Evansville Protestant Home.

She was born August 27, 1929 in Peru, IL, to the late Herbert L. and Lydia C. (Hess) Halm. She was a graduate of LaSalle Peru Township High School. Jacqueline worked for Mass Mutual Life Insurance as an Office Manager for 14 years.

On September 10, 1961 she married Robert Van Ostran In Peru, IL. He preceded her in death on October 18, 2010.

Jacqueline was a long-time member of Christ United Methodist Church where she was involved in the Christ Church Miriam Circle and widows' group. She was also a member of the John Purdue Club, Purdue Alumni Association, and the CASA Club. She enjoyed reading, knitting, bridge, and spending time with her family, including her nine grandchildren. She was also an avid Purdue football and basketball fan.

She is survived by her children: Alison Parr (husband: Vincent) of Indianapolis, IN, Robert I Van Ostran II of Davenport, FL, Susan Van Ostran of Indianapolis, IN, and Lisbeth Vogel (husband: Michael) of Evansville, IN.

Along with her husband Bob (Van), she is preceded in death by her parents, and brother Roger L. Halm.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Reverend Kurt Freeman will officiate the service. Interment to follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Christ United Methodist Church. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Oct. 2, 2019
