1/1
Jacquelyn "Jackie" Koning
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacquelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jacquelyn "Jackie" Koning

Lafayette - Jacquelyn "Jackie" Koning, 80, of Lafayette, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at her home. She was born in Lafayette on April 9, 1940 to Ernest L. Dubes and Violet C. (Elliott) Dubes Brune. She married David Koning on December 16, 1967; he survives.

Jackie graduated from Buck Creek High School in 1958. She was a homemaker but also mowed cemeteries and worked for Evenflo Silage. She raised cows, AQHA and APHC horses, and bred English bulldogs. She enjoyed building and restoring things. She was a former member of the Jehovah's Witnesses and a member of the Womens International Bowling Congress, the United States Bowling Congress, and the Oldies But Goodies League.

Surviving with her husband are her daughter, Susan Kirts of Lafayette; grandson, Justin (Megan) Kirts; and great-grandchildren, Jaxson, Lainey Boone, Oakley Carter, and Harmony Kay.

Jackie is preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Ronald Dubes.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Genda Funeral Home, Rossville Chapel.

In adherence to the current CDC guidelines, it is requested that guests follow the appropriate social distancing and the wearing of masks.

Memorial contributions may be made in Jackie's honor to PHBA Scholarship, 15253 East Skelly Drive, Tulsa, OK 74116.

Online condolences may be directed to www.gendafuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Genda Funeral Home - Rossville Chapel
450 N State Rd 39
Rossville, IN 46065
765-379-3411
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Genda Funeral Home - Rossville Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved