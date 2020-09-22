Jacquelyn "Jackie" Koning
Lafayette - Jacquelyn "Jackie" Koning, 80, of Lafayette, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at her home. She was born in Lafayette on April 9, 1940 to Ernest L. Dubes and Violet C. (Elliott) Dubes Brune. She married David Koning on December 16, 1967; he survives.
Jackie graduated from Buck Creek High School in 1958. She was a homemaker but also mowed cemeteries and worked for Evenflo Silage. She raised cows, AQHA and APHC horses, and bred English bulldogs. She enjoyed building and restoring things. She was a former member of the Jehovah's Witnesses and a member of the Womens International Bowling Congress, the United States Bowling Congress, and the Oldies But Goodies League.
Surviving with her husband are her daughter, Susan Kirts of Lafayette; grandson, Justin (Megan) Kirts; and great-grandchildren, Jaxson, Lainey Boone, Oakley Carter, and Harmony Kay.
Jackie is preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Ronald Dubes.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Genda Funeral Home, Rossville Chapel.
In adherence to the current CDC guidelines, it is requested that guests follow the appropriate social distancing and the wearing of masks.
Memorial contributions may be made in Jackie's honor to PHBA Scholarship, 15253 East Skelly Drive, Tulsa, OK 74116.
