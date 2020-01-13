|
Jacquelyn L. "Jackie" Kremer
Monticello - Kremer, 87, of Monticello She was a 1959 graduate of Rochester High School of Rochester. Jacquelyn L. "Jackie" Brown - Kremer, 87, of Monticello, passed away at 2:31 p.m., Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the Indiana University Health, White Memorial Hospital of Monticello. She was born on Friday, December 23, 1932, in Blue Island, Illinois, to the late Theodore William "Bill" and Shirley (Freund) Brown. On September 26, 2009, at the Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church of Monticello she married Donald G. "Don" Kremer; he survives. Other Survivers are three children, Jerilyn (husband Mark) Tyrrell of Hingham, Massachusetts, R. Brook Sutton of San Francisco, California, and Jennifer Sutton of Milford, Connecticut; four grandchildren, Kevin, Julian Jenna, and Jillian Tyrrell; four step - children, Greg Kremer, Lisa (husband Brad) Hanni, Lynn (hus- band Nick) Korniak, and Jeff Kremer; six step - grandchildren, Chelsea and Kinsea Hanni, Nicole (husband Kyle) Wallace, Lynn Korniak, and Jayla and Ty Kremer; brother, Theodore William "Bill" Brown, Jr. of Mesa, Arizona. Jack was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore William "Bill" and Shirley (Freund) Brown, Sr.; former husband, Robert Sutton; and infant daughter, Cynthia L. Sutton. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at the Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, 543 S. Main Street, Monticel- lo. Funeral Service will be at the church beginning at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, January 14, 2020, with Father David L. Rasner of the Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church of Monticello officiating. Burial will follow at the I.O.O.F. Riverview Cemetery in rural Monticello. Memorials may be given to the Don and Jackie Kremer Family 4-H Schol- arship Fund (Indiana 4-H Foundation). Envelopes will be available at the Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church of Monticello. Miller - Roscka Funeral Home of Monticello is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements for full obituary please see www.miller-rosckafh.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020