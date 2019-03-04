|
Jalene Shook Jones (10/20/1941 - 3/1/2019) has gone home to be with her Lord and Saviour. She will be remembered and cherished by many. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Bobby R. Jones, her daughter, Tyra Meighen (Billy), her sons, Joddy L. Jones and Josh R. Jones, her sister, Jerri Fenner (Arlan), two grandsons, six great-grandchildren, extended family, and many wonderful friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 4, 2019