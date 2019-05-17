|
James A. Ahlrich
Lafayette - James A. Ahlrich, 63, of Lafayette, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 5:15 a.m. at Franciscan Alliance East Hospital. James was born on June 23, 1955 in Lafayette to the late Tex Ray and Marianna (Baum) Ahlrich. He worked as a laborer for Industrial Plating Inc. for 20 years, where he was the "go to guy" for everything. James enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting, crossword puzzles, and playing the lottery.
Surviving are three siblings, Joyce (husband: Clyde) Duncan, Michael (fiancé: Jody Davis) Ahlrich, and Fred Ahlrich, all of Lafayette.
Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with visitation one hour prior at Simplicity Funeral Care with Celebrant Theresa Fischer officiating . Memorial contributions may be made to the . Share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 17, 2019