Services
Simplicity Funeral Care
1608 Schuyler Avenue
Lafayette, IN 47904
765-742-6840
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Simplicity Funeral Care
1608 Schuyler Avenue
Lafayette, IN 47904
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for James Ahlrich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James A. Ahlrich


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James A. Ahlrich Obituary
James A. Ahlrich

Lafayette - James A. Ahlrich, 63, of Lafayette, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 5:15 a.m. at Franciscan Alliance East Hospital. James was born on June 23, 1955 in Lafayette to the late Tex Ray and Marianna (Baum) Ahlrich. He worked as a laborer for Industrial Plating Inc. for 20 years, where he was the "go to guy" for everything. James enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting, crossword puzzles, and playing the lottery.

Surviving are three siblings, Joyce (husband: Clyde) Duncan, Michael (fiancé: Jody Davis) Ahlrich, and Fred Ahlrich, all of Lafayette.

Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with visitation one hour prior at Simplicity Funeral Care with Celebrant Theresa Fischer officiating . Memorial contributions may be made to the . Share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Simplicity Funeral Care
Download Now