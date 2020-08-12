James A. FitzSimons Sr
Clarks Hill - James A. FitzSimons Sr., 73, of Clarks Hill, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at his residence.
He was born September 1, 1946, in Lafayette, to the late John and Frances (Vest) FitzSimons.
James served in the Navy. On February 12, 1967, he married Mary Roland, she preceded him in death on October 21, 2019. James worked for Ralston Purina for 42 years both in Lafayette and Frankfort before retiring.
Surviving are daughter, Veronica Lynn (Wyatt) Carmony of Lafayette, daughter, Theresa J. (Ron) Jeffrey of Stockwell, son, James FitzSimons, Jr. of Lafayette, brother, Ronnie (Dixie) FitzSimons of WA, sister, Theresa Hardesty of Lafayette, brother, Pat (Patty) FitzSimons of Shadeland, sister, Mary Ann (Dan) Weatherford of West Point, sister, Pete FitzSimons of Lafayette and sister, Jake FitzSimons of Lafayette. Also surviving are six grandchildren and one great grandchild. James was preceded in death by two brothers and a sister.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday at Soller- Baker Funeral Home 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Lafayette.
Funeral service will be at 2:00 pm on Saturday, August 15, 2020 also at Soller- Baker Funeral Home, 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Lafayette, with Pastor Jim Higdon officiating. Interment will follow at Concord Cemetery.
You may leave condolences and memories at www.soller-baker.com