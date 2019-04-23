James A. "Jim" Mills



Wolcott - James A. "Jim" Mills, 87, of Wolcott, passed away at 1:35 a.m. on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019.



He was born March 6, 1932 in Cuzco, Indiana to the late Mike (Ezra A.) and Wilda F. (Nicholson) Mills. Jim was a 1951 graduate of Wolcott High School where he was an outstanding basketball player.



Mr. Mills served in the United States Army as a Paratrooper in the 82ndAirborne during the Korean Conflict and was honorably discharged in 1956.



His marriage of 65 years was to Shirley A. North on May 28, 1953 at the Brookston Federated Church; she survives.



Jim farmed grain and livestock from 1961 until his retirement in 1996. He also was a school bus owner and driver for 40 years, driving for Wolcott and Tri-County Schools.



Mr. Mills was a member of the Palestine Christian Church and the Wolcott American Legion Post #294.



Jim enjoyed spending time with his family at their lake property on Lake Freeman in Monticello and a morning cup of coffee with his friends at the Theater Café in Wolcott.



Surviving with his wife Shirley are their children, James D. Mills (wife: Cheryl) of Wolcott, Kim A. Mills of Lafayette and Tony L. Mills of Remington.



Jim loved spending time with his family especially his 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.



Preceding him in death with his parents is a son, Kerry Mills; a grandson, Wesley Allison and a daughter-in-law, Peg Mills.



Friends may call from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Foster-Clapper Funeral of Wolcott. Funeral service 10 a.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Palestine Christian Church (7275 400 North, Wolcott); Pastor Guy Brown to officiate. Interment to follow at Meadow Lake Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to the Palestine Christian Church, the Wolcott American Legion Post #294 or the Wolcott Public Library.



Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 23, 2019