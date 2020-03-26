|
James Anderson Byrd
Lafayette - James Anderson Byrd, 88, of Lafayette died at St. Anthony's Rehabilitation Center On March 26, 2020.
Born in Odon, Indiana, James married a beautiful girl named Monika he met while serving in the US Army. They were married in Germany in 1953, and were married for over 60 years.
While Monika preceded James in death, surviving are three daughters, Elpha Byrd of Crawfordsville, Linda Harcourt of Brookston, and Lisa Dowis of Colorado Springs, Colorado (husband: Andrew Dowis of Colorado Springs, Colorado). Jim's grandchildren, Ricky Vaughn (Shanna Vaughn) of Lafayette, Kierston Vaughn (Eric Keith) of Cleveland, Ohio, Drew Dowis of Colorado Springs, Colorado and Weston Dowis of Denver, Colorado, all were the pride and joy of Jim's life. Jim's two great-grandchildren, twins Olivia and Wyatt Vaughn were very involved in Jim's life and brought him much joy and laughter.
Jim retired from Eli Lilly & Company after 38 years and built many lasting friendships with his fellow employees. Jim was known for his incredible light-heartedness, generosity, positive outlook on life and his wit and keen sense of humor. People loved to be around Jim since he brought such joy and laughter to every situation. Jim also never knew a stranger, and people were immediately drawn to this kind and delightful man. The world will deeply miss James A. Byrd.
Due to the extraordinary situation surrounding the Corona Virus outbreak, the family plans to hold a celebration of Jim's life at a date yet to be determined.
Sympathy may be best expressed with donations to the at https://bit.ly/2UnRKMD.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020