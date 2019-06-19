|
James "Jim" Ayers Jeffries
Delphi - James "Jim" Ayers Jeffries, 82, of Delphi, died Sunday-June 16, 2019 at 6:15pm at St Elizabeth Healthcare Center in Delphi. He had been a resident there since August of 2016. He was born November 27, 1936 in Fort Wayne, IN, to the late Paul & Naomi Ayers Jeffries. He was formerly married to the late Carol Sue Peterson Jeffries. He married Linda K. Davis in Delphi, on August 11, 1979, and she preceded him in death on July 19, 2015. He was a 1954 graduate of Delphi High School, and attended Purdue University, West Lafayette. He retired from the former Gerber Globe Valve Corp. in Delphi as a machinist. He also was a diesel mechanic for Gangloff & Downham Trucking in Logansport for many years, and farmed in Carroll County. He and his wife Linda owned and operated "The Crossings" restaurant in Delphi for many years. He was a member of the Delphi United Methodist Church. He enjoyed golfing and bowling, mushroom hunting, and attending the Kentucky Derby. He formerly belonged to the Camden Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed watching Purdue University men's and women's basketball, and Purdue football. He served on the board of directors for the Carroll County REMC for 10 years. He loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Surviving: sons-Paul "PT" & Nancy Jeffries of Delphi, Vince & Tammy Jeffries of Monticello, Joe Jeffries & Pam Lytle of Delphi; step daughter-April & & Don Little of Brookston; grandchildren: Amanda, Brandon, & Tristan Jeffries, Michael & Vanessa Little, Donald & Mia Little, & Kayla Little, Nathan Faker; great granddaughter-Izabella Little. Preceded in death by a brother Jerry. Services: Friends may call Friday from 11am until his funeral service at 1pm at Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi. Rev. Dan Gottschalk officiating. Burial at Masonic Cemetery, Delphi. Memorial contributions may be made to the Carroll County Antique Tractor Club, envelopes available at the funeral home. http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 19, 2019