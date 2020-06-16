James B. "Jim" Hankins
James B. "Jim" Hankins, 65, of Delphi, passed away Tuesday-June 16, 2020 at 3:45am surrounded by his loving family at his home. He had battled cancer for 14 years, and had been in failing health since March of this year. He was born February 21, 1955 in Logansport, to the late James F. Hankins and Shirley A. Hobaugh. His marriage was to Pamela S. Spencer in Delphi, on April 12, 1985, and she survives. He attended Delphi High School, and finished his GED. He also attended Ivy Tech, taking vocational classes, and completed the UAW millwright apprenticeship. He formerly worked at Gerber-Globe Valve Corp. in Delphi for 31 years, then worked at ALCOA-Arconic in Lafayette for 12 years, retiring from there on May 1, 2017. He was a member and past president of the Indiana Bass Chapter Federation Tournaments, he was an avid fisherman, and loved being outdoors'. He was involved with and managed a baseball team in the Town & Country League for many years. He was an avid Indianapolis Colts & Chicago Cubs fan. He enjoyed music and taught himself how to play the guitar. He and his wife enjoyed traveling, be it a short day trip or weekly vacation, just being together is what made him happy. He dearly loved his wife, children and grand & great grandchildren, his brother & sister, and extended family, and many friends. His family was his life. Surviving: wife-Pamela S. Hankins of Delphi; daughter-Cari Lott of Brownsburg; stepchildren-Melissa Pence of Lafayette, Michael & Shannon Adams of Monon, Phillip Boice of Saratoga Springs, NY; brother-Bruce & Sue Hankins of Delphi; sister-Penny & David Robinson of Delphi; 11 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren. Services: Visitation will be Friday from 1pm until his funeral service at 3pm at Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi. Pastor Bruce Hankins officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Carroll County Cancer Association, envelopes available at the funeral home. Private family interment will take place. http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.