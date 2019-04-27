James B. Hays



Lafayette - James B. Hays, 96, of Lafayette died Monday, April 22, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.



He was born December 30, 1922 in Vicksburg to the late Hobart and Artmisse (Price) Hays. He graduated from Midland High School and served his country from December 1942 - December 1945 as a member of the United States Army Signal Corps. He married Lila M. Tryon on July 5, 1946 in Linton. Lila preceded him in death on June 5, 2005.



James was a member of Kossuth Street Baptist Church and was retired from Eli Lilly. He enjoyed playing and watching sports, especially the Chicago Cubs and Purdue Boilermakers.



He is survived by 3 children, Douglas B. (Linda) Hays of Lafayette, Cindey A. Hays (David Myer) of Lafayette, and Jon P. (Mary) Hays of Fishers; 2 brothers, Avery (Sharon) Hays of Bloomington and Michael T. (Patty) Hays of Lafayette; 5 grandchildren, Shad, Casey, Clint, Taylor, and Tanner.



Along with his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Violet Greenberg and brother, Melvin L. "Bud" Hays.



Visitation will be from 11 am until time of service at 1:00 pm, Monday, April 29, 2019 at Kossuth Street Baptist Church, 2901 Kossuth St. Lafayette, IN 47904.



Private family Interment will follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens.



Share memories, leave condolences, and sign the guest book at www.soller-baker.com. Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary