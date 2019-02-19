James C. Allison



West Lafayette - James C. "Jim" Allison, 87, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019.



He was born on August 6, 1931 in McAlester, OK to the late Cyril Clyde and Mae (Lilly) Allison.



Jim graduated from McAlester High School in 1951 and went on to serve in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict from 1952 until being discharged in 1956.



On May 10, 1974 he married Anna Marie Totheroh and she survives.



Jim was a member of West Lafayette Christian Church, American Legion Post #492, and the 40&8 Voiture 364.



He was an electrician for 42 years with the local 668 union before retiring.



Surviving in addition to his wife are sons, James R. Allison of Lafayette and Randy (Vicky) Allison of CA; daughters, Annice Jo Sturgeon of AR, Irene (Bill) Mullane of Lafayette and Nancy Kreuter of CA; as well as a special daughter-in-law, Kim Mills. Also surviving are grandchildren, Courtney (David) Beyer of WI, Caleb (Darby) Allison of Bloomington, Cole (Katie Huddleston) Allison of Kokomo, Candy (Lucian) Brown, Jason Allison, Heather Cabe and John Kreuter all of CA; along with several great grandchildren.



Jim was preceded in death by a brother, his mother-in-law and two grandsons.



Visitation will be held from 12:00 pm until the time of the service at 2:00 pm Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Soller-Baker West Lafayette Chapel, 1184 Sagamore Pkwy W. West Lafayette, IN 47906 with Pastor Luke Woodworth officiating. Entombment will follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens with Military Rights.



Those wishing may contribute in Jim's name to the 40&8 Child Welfare program.



Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 19, 2019